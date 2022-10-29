Not Available

Happy Now

  • Thriller

All grown up and gunning for political power in a small North Wales community, Glen Marcus and his best mate harbour a dark secret which seems to be coming back to haunt them. But can the daughter of Tina Trent, a local woman just returned from Alaska, be the same girl the two lads buried fourteen years earlier? Only local policeman Max Bracchi can solve the case with the help of a wrongly accused tramp, Tin Man.

Cast

Susan LynchTina Trent
Om PuriTin Man
Emmy RossumNicky Trent / Jenny Thomas
Paddy ConsidineGlen Marcus
Richard CoyleJoe Jones
Jonathan Rhys MeyersMark Wraith

