All grown up and gunning for political power in a small North Wales community, Glen Marcus and his best mate harbour a dark secret which seems to be coming back to haunt them. But can the daughter of Tina Trent, a local woman just returned from Alaska, be the same girl the two lads buried fourteen years earlier? Only local policeman Max Bracchi can solve the case with the help of a wrongly accused tramp, Tin Man.
|Susan Lynch
|Tina Trent
|Om Puri
|Tin Man
|Emmy Rossum
|Nicky Trent / Jenny Thomas
|Paddy Considine
|Glen Marcus
|Richard Coyle
|Joe Jones
|Jonathan Rhys Meyers
|Mark Wraith
