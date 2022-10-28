Happy Paradise Rock Records 30th Anniversary Live In Taipei

Not Available

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rock Records in Taiwan, the music label put together an unprecedented concert in the history of Taiwan music, supported by more than 60 performing units. The show toured through Asia and many cities in the Mainland, and finally drew its curtains in Taipei Arena in November 2011. The massive lineup posed an array of challenges in terms of scheduling, lightning, sound and stage design for the crew, but in the end everything came together and resulted in a grand five-hour spectacle. Some of the artists who appeared in the finale include Wu Bai and China Blue, Mayday, Emil Chau, Alex To, Karen Mok, Fish Leong, A-Yue Chang, Rene Liu, Winnie Hsin and Richie Jen who brought to fans classic ballads like "Moment of Awakening," "Don't Leave Me If You Love Me," "Soft-Hearted," "A Tearful Decision," "Happy Paradise" and more.