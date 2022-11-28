Happy Scouts

Not Available

Scoutmaster Oswald (the Rabbit) takes his troop of Duck Scouts on a camping trip. The youngest member, a black duckling, gets into trouble with a mischievous beaver, who keeps putting out the camp fire the little black duckling is trying to light. The little black duckling chases the beaver into the water and encounters an alligator, who is pleased to see that his dinner has arrived. The little black ducking finally gets safely to shore as Oswald comes to his rescue by feeding the alligator a mechanical duck---standard issue in all scout packs back-packs---that ruins the alligators digestion as it starts to unwind inside him.