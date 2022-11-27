Happy Spook-day, Scooby-Doo!

Not Available

Will anyone remember Scooby’s birthday? A robbery at a TV studio turns out to be a ruse for a surprise party in Happy Birthday, Scooby-Doo, with host Mart Winkindale, a parade of pals and one dire enemy from Scoobys past attending! In The Backstage Rage, Scooby must figure out who’s pulling the strings when he discovers a poodle in distress is really a puppet. Finally, scary wax creatures melt ScoobyDoo’s mind in Don’t Fool with a Phantom. The big dog’s special day brings real laughs, chills and adventure for the unforgettable ScoobyDoo!