Happy Times

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Zhao is an old laid-off worker who's dreaming of getting married. After trying unsuccessful proposals, he finally pair off with a gargantuan divorcée with two children. She, however, demands a lavish wedding and that Zhao finds a job and another place to stay for her blind step-daughter. Pretending he's the General Manager of a non-existent posh hotel "Happy Times", Zhao had to find ways and means of keeping both mother and stepdaughter happy.

Cast

Zhao BenshanZhao
Dong JieWu Ying
Dong Li-FanStepmother
Fu BiaoLittle Fu
Li XuejianLi
Gong Jinghua

Images