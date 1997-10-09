1997

Happy Together

  • Drama
  • Romance

Lai (Tony Leung Chiu Wai) and his boyfriend, Ho (Leslie Cheung), arrive in Argentina from Hong Kong, seeking a better life. Their highly contentious relationship turns abusive and results in numerous break-ups and reconciliations. When Lai befriends another man, Chang (Chang Chen), he sees the futility of continuing with the promiscuous Ho. Chang, however, is on his own personal journey and, ultimately, both Lai and Ho find themselves far from home and desperately lonely.

Cast

Leslie CheungHo Po-wing
Chang ChenChang
Gregory DaytonLover
Yee-Gan ChanThe Exhibitor
Tony Leung Chiu-WaiLai Yiu-fai

