Stella's day job is to inhabit an adult bear costume and become Happy Bear, the shopfront mascot for toy store 'Happy Toys'. The humdrum of the working day is punctured when Stella's father Len comes in to the store with Stella's daughter Kass, who is unaware her mother works as Happy Bear. Len offers Stella an ultimatum: she must compromise her own needs and her job for the needs of her child. Stella is torn, but when she sees Kass, she realises she hasn't been as present as she should have been. After a strange turn of events, the mother and daughter relationship is transformed inside the magical and timeless world of the toy shop.