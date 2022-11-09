Happy Tree Friends: Volume 1: First Blood

Not Available

They're cute, they're happy, they're cuddly, they love life, and they die in the most gruesome ways - every single episode. Meet Cuddles the rabbit, Flakey the dandruff-ridden porcupine, Sniffles the brainy anteater, Lumpy the moose, Toothy the beaver, Giggles the Chipmunk, Handy the handless carpenter beaver, Petunia the sweet-smelling skunk, Nutty the glass-eyed sweets-loving squirrel, Splendid the flying super-squirrel, Russell the pirate, the ever-dancing Disco Bear, Flippy the war veteran bear with constant flashbacks, Pop the pipe-smoking father bear and his cub Cub, Lifty the kleptomaic raccoon, Shifty, his partner in crime and of course the Mole - also blind as one. Together, they experience life at its worst in their cute little world. And they teach us all a lesson of what can go wrong, no matter how cute you are or how hard you try.