Not Available

Cute, cuddly and horribly wrong…It’s the Happy Tree Friends! No matter how innocently their day begins, it always ends in mayhem. But the ensemble cast of Cuddles, Handy, Giggles, Lumpy, Flippy and the others are just so damn cute you’ll want to squeeze them until their little eyes pop out! This Holiday DVD is the ½ hour "Winter Break" special that aired on MTV International and MTV2.