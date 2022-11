Not Available

It’s not easy for ambition to survive in a place like Tondo, one of the poorest and roughest slums of Manila. But thirteen-year-old Chrisval de Castro, who has lived in Tondo all his life, isn’t afraid to dream big. Almost every day, the first year high school student and part-time padyak boy can be spotted practicing football on the streets outside his house. He dreams of playing football for the Philippine national team one day.