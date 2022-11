Not Available

In the wake of a horrible accident that caused the death of her unborn child, a grieving woman demands that her high-profile politician husband do everything in his power to seek justice. But a chance meeting with a young journalist will change the course of her life forever. Dimple Kapadia, Anupam Kher, Aashif Sheikh, Sonu Walia and Paresh Rawal co-star in this emotional Bollywood drama.