Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...

Not Available

Raj is a struggling singer with big dreams, who is still waiting for his big break. One night he witnesses an accident near the railway tracks. The car spins out of control, and lands on the tracks of an on-coming train. Raj runs over to the wreakage, notices that the occupant, in Hindu marrige attire, is still breathing, and pulls her out just in time. Raj takes her to the hospital, and the girl's family are informed. The girl, Pooja Oberoi, survives, but is in a vigil coma, a condition whereby she can hear and see everything, but will not be speak nor move any part of her body. The Oberoi family is grateful to Raj, and are led to believe that he is Pooja's groom, Romi. Raj is reluctant to accept this, but then he changes his mind and accepts being the groom, as he has an agenda of his own, and takes advantage of this accident to further his goals, until he meets Jahnvi, and falls in love with her, not knowing that this decision will change his life forever.