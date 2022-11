Not Available

Do I Have the Right to Take My Own Life? - Its melodramatic story answers the question of the title with a resounding "No!". A young clerk, tempted by easy money, get involved in crooked financial dealings. When they go badly wrong, and exposure and disgrace loom, he takes his own life. Not only does his suicide plunge his wife into destitution, his own immortal soul will live in a different dimension, doomed to eternal torment.