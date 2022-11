Not Available

Harald Handfaste is a 15th century Swedish Robin Hood, who fights against foreign oppression. He becomes the leader of a band of highwaymen and they start dealing with the evil bailiff. However, the bailiff will stop at nothing to catch Handfaste and show the people who is in charge. He even attempts to marry Handfaste's beloved Karin, and when she refuses to subdue, the bailiff decides to execute both her, her father and a monk who has been helping them.