Omar is a mid-level gangster in Oslo. He lives alone with his father, who runs a fast food restaurant. When Omar's sister suddenly appears, a family secret is revealed: his sister is not dead -- unlike what everyone thought. She was taken care of by child protection services at 16, while everyone thought she was honor killed after running away from her marriage in Pakistan. Omar is ordered to find his sister. Joining him is his cousin and fellow gangster Khuram, and together they face an unknown Norway where his sister Amina has lead a secret and quite successful life.