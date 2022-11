Not Available

In the Harbor town "Y", The old red brick-built building which is in a corner of the town has watched the changing times of the harbor and people's lives for above hundred years. A red brick who is a piece of the building has seen "the glittering square thing" from there. It has been in his mind. One day, he gets out of the building wall and begins to walk. After walking, he finds it a sea. And then, he is given some encounters.