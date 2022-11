Not Available

Neal McBride is a Glasgow cop who likes to go undercover - the rest of the police wish he would stay there. When he arrests a politician he gets reassigned to where they used to send criminals: Australia. Lancelot Cooper is a Sydney cop but a country boy at heart; he is as trusting as McBride is suspicious. The two are partners on a case where death, deception and betrayal propels them into a desperate fight for survival.