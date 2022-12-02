Not Available

Harbourboyz

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Max, Emre, Jash, David and Hilson. Five friends from school, all born in the Netherlands, but each with different origins; Turkish, Surinamese, Syrian, Chinese and Dutch. For the close-knit group of friends, these differences do not matter, their daily environment is the same. They live at Heijplaat, a working-class district hidden in the immense port area of Rotterdam, literally between the sea containers and the huge ships. Here they spend all their free time. There is not much to do and this makes their friendship extra important.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images