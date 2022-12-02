Harbourboyz

Not Available

Max, Emre, Jash, David and Hilson. Five friends from school, all born in the Netherlands, but each with different origins; Turkish, Surinamese, Syrian, Chinese and Dutch. For the close-knit group of friends, these differences do not matter, their daily environment is the same. They live at Heijplaat, a working-class district hidden in the immense port area of Rotterdam, literally between the sea containers and the huge ships. Here they spend all their free time. There is not much to do and this makes their friendship extra important.