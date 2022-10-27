Hard Asfalt

Not Available

This melodrama is based on the best-selling autobiography of Ida Halvorsen, a part-time prostitute with a life that was difficult to survive. Ida (Kristin Kajander) grew up with an alcoholic father, and after she married an alcoholic, her life went from early marital bliss to misery. She had a child during that marriage, took drugs, and turned to prostitution to get the money she needed. Along the way, many characters she met were dangerous and in more than one instance almost killed her. For Norwegians who are familiar with her story, the ending to the film will be recognized as incomplete, the story continues. For other audiences the ending might be a little grim.