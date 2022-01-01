Hard Bass 2012

Not Available

Hard Bass is one of the main hardstyle events in the Netherlands. Last February b2s organized already the 4th edition in the Gelredome and again masterful images are shot. Experience this fantastic night again on DVD or Blu-ray ( the two discs contain the same content) In full HD. All the highlights from the spectacular shows and performances of the sixteen top DJ's divided into four teams: Yellow, Red, Green and Blue are stipulated. The best tracks and mixes of artists such as; Headhunterz, Zatox B-Front, Wildtstylez, Brennan Heart and many others will pass by. This is a real must have for anyone who has been present on 11th of February 2012 or just want to feel the vibe of this amazing event.