Zak Spears is back again in the scorching hot HARD COPS 2. This time Zak has sexy new comer Trey Casteel as his partner in corrupt cop action. But Zak finally meets his match with monster cock Barrett Long. Parker Williams, Jeff Brooks, Adam Faust and Jack Austin also star in this pulse pounding sequel. Loaded with bonus materials including a hot solo from Zak Spears.