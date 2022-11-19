Not Available

Jenna and Jeanna team up for an explosive feature! In the mood for a little Murder-Mystery (and a lot of sex)? Well, Wicked Pictures has got just the ticket. Jeanna Fine is the prime suspect in the untimely demise of her wealthy husband, and to make matters worse, she was allegedly filmed doing the deed. And if that's not enough , there's always a lover lurking in the shadows, and a receptionist to die for, played by the gorgeous Jenna Jameson. So watch Hard Evidence and judge for yourself. Maybe it's just a basic instinct.