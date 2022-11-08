Hard Profit

Not Available

When Nick Fairbanks and his wife move from the quiet town of Petersonville for a prestigious job at an investment firm, they quickly become accustomed to the lavish lifestyle of the big city. But when it becomes apparent that Nick's boss and associate are quietly laundering the company's money, they all become the target of vicious mobsters and racketeers. On the run, Nick heads back to his hometown for a confrontation that will turn the humble town of Petersonville into an all-out battlefield.