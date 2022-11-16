Beau Mec's Hard Riders is destined to be a classic. 2005 is the year for heartfelt gay cowboy movies and Beau Mec not only does this theme justice, they bring it to a whole new level! Filmed on location at a stunning country ranch, this is a tale of "love had" and "love lost" - with scene after scene of rough riding, ass pounding cowboy lust. With abs as ripped as ruts on a trail and cocks as hard as an oak tree, these young ranch studs release unbridled passion upon each other as they get ridden hard and put away wet.
