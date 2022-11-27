Hard Rock Calling 2009

Not Available

Hard Rock Calling is an established London open air music event which showcases well known international acts, and a few legends over two days, and has a genuine festival feel to it. The Killers headline the Friday night with support from The Kooks, and Howling Bells. Neil Young will headline the Saturday night and will be joined on the bill by Fleet Foxes, Ben Harper & Relentless7, Seasick Steve, and The Pretenders. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will headlining on Sunday 28th June, with support from Dave Matthews Band, James Morrison, and The Gaslight Anthem. The second stage line-up includes Echo And The Bunnymen, Metric, Silversun Pickups, Magic Numbers, Johnny Flynn, Mumford & Sons, Priscilla Ahn, Starsailor, Joshua Radin, The Low Anthem, and Pretty Things.