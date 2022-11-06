Not Available

Dominick Brascia brings us Hard Rock Nightmare about a young boy named John who is tormented by his grandfather concerning vampires and werewolves until he believes his grandfather is actually a vampire. This of course, leads to John killing his grandfather with a stake. Fast-forward and John is now the lead singer of a rock band, they can no longer practice in their garage so they're forced to a house in the middle of nowhere, left to John by his Grandmother, where they soon begin to be picked off, one by one and Josh is convinced the stories his grandfather told him all those years ago may be true.