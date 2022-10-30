Not Available

It's the month of August and hot in the city. Dante's girlfriend has abandoned him for a rich lover. Then he meets Rhea, who lives together with a wealthy man twice her age. She claims that he's not jealous and begins an erotic game with Dante, who passionately rushes headlong into the affair, no questions asked. But why is it that Rhea counts her erotic encounters precisely? And why does she document practically everything she experiences with the video on her mobile phone?