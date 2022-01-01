Hard Target

Natasha Binder comes to New Orleans looking for her father, who has gone missing. In doing so, she meets a very hard man called Chance. He helps her find out that her father was killed by an organisation who sell the opportunity to hunt human prey. They are taking advantage of a police strike in New Orleans. Will the Muscles from Brussels win through?
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Chance Boudreaux
|Arnold Vosloo
|Pik van Cleef
|Lance Henriksen
|Emil Fouchon
|Yancy Butler
|Natasha Binder
|Willie C. Carpenter
|Elijah Roper
|Eliott Keener
|Randal Poe
