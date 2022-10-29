Hard Time: The Premonition

Not Available

Burt Reynolds plays Logan McQueen, the hardest and most fearless cop in Florida. A series of attacks begins to happen in Miami, everyone of them meticulously carried out by a person who seems to be an extremely lethal terrorist. Buildings, schools, public places, everything is destroyed by the bombs. When trying hopelessly to find and to destroy the terrorist, Logan McQueen ends up getting closer to a convict who says that he is capable to foresee the explosions. Now, Logan will have to team up with the man and find the terrorist.