Not Available

Hard Time: The Premonition

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Burt Reynolds plays Logan McQueen, the hardest and most fearless cop in Florida. A series of attacks begins to happen in Miami, everyone of them meticulously carried out by a person who seems to be an extremely lethal terrorist. Buildings, schools, public places, everything is destroyed by the bombs. When trying hopelessly to find and to destroy the terrorist, Logan McQueen ends up getting closer to a convict who says that he is capable to foresee the explosions. Now, Logan will have to team up with the man and find the terrorist.

    Cast

    		Burt ReynoldsDet. Logan McQueen
    		Charles DurningDet. Charlie Duffy
    		Bruce DernWinston
    		Jennifer EdwardsFemale Cop

    View Full Cast >

    Images