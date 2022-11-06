Hard to Handle: Bob Dylan in Concert

Not Available

Admired as one of the best lyirics writer of pop rock, Bob Dylan has his name recorded in music history. During his four decades career, he has been through many facets: from acustic to electric guitar; from politicized to religious lyrics; from minimalist to very higly sophisticated arrangements. And his characteristic voice-for some, hoarsed and full of style, for others a little out of tune- it still influencing many musicians. In this presentation in Australia in 1986, Dylan is accompanied by Tom Petty and the band The Heartbreakers, as well as a very fine selection of new compositions. To close the spectacle, Bob Dylan and Tom Petty perform a vocal duet in "Knockin' on heaven's door", one of the most famous songs of this compositor.