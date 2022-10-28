Hardcore Comedy

Not Available

3 stories, 3 surprises, magical love, crazy jokes, sexy hot stuff, car stunts, gangsters fights, all in one. The police are after Yao and Yan who later run into Peng. Three of them join the club. A bunch of gangsters want Peng, while the police want Yao and Yan. Meanwhile, Jay and Moon is going fast and furious in a car. They almost hit Peng... All of the characters end up in the same street at the same time. Yet they're all going to be responsible for their own karma.