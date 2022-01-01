Not Available

On June 10th, 2005, the legends of the most groundbreaking wrestling promotion in the history of the sport return to the place where it all began for HARDCORE HOMECOMING! It was in Philadelphia, PA that Eastern Championship Wrestling became EXTREME and for one historic night, the stars return home for an EXTREME REUNION! This special platinum edition is packed with bonus footage not seen on Pay-Per-View and includes a bonus 2nd disk with additional matches, interviews, and behind the scenes footage. Hosted by the original voice of ECW, Joey Styles! Featuring: Sabu vs. Terry Funk vs. Shane Douglas, Raven vs. Sandman, Justin Credible vs. Jerry Lynn, New Jack, Axl Rotten, The Eliminators, and dozens of other stars of the revolution!