2005

November 5, 2005, Philadelphia was rocked with one of the greatest shows ever to take place inside the World’s most famous Bingo Hall. See the historic return to Philadelphia of Brother Ray and Brother Devon, Team 3D, as they take on two hardcore legends teaming together for the very first time, Sabu and Terry Funk! Plus, witness the carnage as brothers’ Ian and Axl Rotten dip their gule-drenched taped fists into buckets of broken glass and face off in one of the most violent and brutal matches in wrestling history – The Taipei Death Match 2! Hardcore Homecoming: November Reign was universally praised by fans and critics as a nostalgic trip down hardcore memory lane, settling long-standing feuds in front of one of the most rabid crowds in wrestling history! See how this event set Philly on fire with a NOVEMBER REIGN TO REMEMBER! PLUS: Justin Credible vs. Jerry Lynn in a Steel Cage Match; Shane Douglas vs. Pit-bull Gary Wolfe in a Dog Collar Chain Match, and much, much more.