Harder Riders

Not Available

Staxus exclusive, Jack Cameron, discovers that life on a horse-ranch in the company of a stable of rock-hard twinks is one fuck-filled frolic after another! These horny stallions are most definitely ripe for breeding on this stud farm, as one horny, hungry hole after another gets stuffed to the brim with meaty, uncut, raw cock. Making hay has never looked so good – or been as spunk-filled! – as it is with this collection of horse-hung, dick-obsessed pedigrees! All fresh faces, pure bareback pleasure here!