Hardflip

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Skipstone Pictures

Hardflip follows the story of Caleb (Randy Wayne) a young skater whose ill mother (Rosanna Arquette) and absent father (John Schneider) leave him reaching for the only hope he has...becoming a sponsored skater. After his mother falls ill, Caleb finds a stack of old love letters. He sets out to find the father he never knew and inadvertently begins a journey he never could have expected. This story explores what happens when we let go of our anger and pain and forgive those who have hurt us most.

Cast

Randy WayneCaleb
John SchneiderJack
Rosanna ArquetteBethany
Sean Michael AfableJoey
Jason DundasRyder

