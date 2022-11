Not Available

Women's snowboarding swooshes to extreme levels as you travel the world with athletes including Olympian and World Cup winner Shannon Dune. Other "extremists" include Janna Meyen throwing massive rails in Utah and the huge aerial assault of Natasza Zureks. So popular that they've become characters in Playstation2 games, these fly chicks (or chicks that just fly) show their moves in pipelines from Lake Tahoe to Innsbruck!