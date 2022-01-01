1990

Hardware

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 1990

Studio

Palace Pictures

It was the movie that stunned audiences, shocked the MPAA and marked the debut of one of the most uncompromising filmmakers in modern horror. Golden Globe winner Dylan McDermott (The Practice) stars as a post-apocalyptic scavenger who brings home a battered cyborg skull for his metal-sculptor girlfriend. But this steel scrap contains the brain of the M.A.R.K. 13, the military's most ferocious bio-mechanical combat droid. It is cunning, cruel and can reassemble itself. Tonight, it is reborn....and no flesh shall be spared. Stacey Travis (Ghost World) co-stars - along with appearances by Iggy Pop, Lemmy of Motörhead and music by Ministry and Public Image Ltd.

Cast

Dylan McDermottMoses "Hard Mo" Baxter
Stacey TravisJill
William HootkinsLincoln Wineberg Jr.
Carl McCoyNomad
Iggy PopAngry Bob
Mark NorthoverAlvy

