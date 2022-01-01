Hardwell United we are: The Final Show Live at Hockenheim

Not Available

When his debut artist album United We Are came out in 2015 he kicked off his new world tour I AM Hardwell - United We Are at the Ziggo Dome and continued travelling the globe with this brand new show. Spanning 6 continents the tour sold-out shows in Jakarta, Singapore, Bangalore, Mumbai, Lisbon, London, Mexico City, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Tel Aviv, Guatemala City, Manchester, Edinburgh, Belfast, Istanbul, Sao Paulo, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, making I AM Hardwell one of the must see shows over its 19 month period. On the 27th August 2016 the Hockenheimring, one of the most breath-taking venues on the planet, was bathed in the light of electronic dance music. With a 100.000+ crowd the number 1 DJ of the world has set Southern Germany aglow with the biggest light installion of the world!