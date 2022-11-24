Not Available

Two friends, named Shahrokh and Siavash, have paved a criminal path. By the help of a girl who helps them in their cons, they set a trap for a rich criminal and rob him of all his fortune and send him to jail. Shahrokh is addicted to gambling and cheats the table to win a lot of money. But Siavash is against it. Shahrokhs cheat is exposed and the gambling mafia gives him 24 hours to either give the triple of the money he had taken, back or he would loose his life. And thus begins a dangerous game of cat and mouse between these two and the mafia.