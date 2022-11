Not Available

Driven with ambition and handsome looks, Adelbert (Estrada) is very optimistic to marry a rich girl.He pursues other women in their province, not minding his neighbor Elena who is in love with him but is not rich.One day, Elena accidentally overhears Adelbert that she is not the girl for him because of her status.Hurt, Elena leaves town.Soon after Edelbert realizes Elena is important to him and started looking for her.