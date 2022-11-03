Not Available

Harikrishnans

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Harikrishnans movie revolves around Harikrishnan (Mammootty and Mohanlal) who are one of the most famous lawyer duo in India. To avoid confusion one is called as Hari (Mammooty) and the other as Krishnan (Mohanlal). They are known to take lakhs for single sittings. They head the oragnisation called Harikrishnan Associates, which consists of around 300 lawyers, all being their juniors.

Cast

MammoottyHari
MohanlalKrishnan
Juhi ChawlaMeera
Kunchacko BobanSudarsanan
InnocentSundaran
Nedumudi VenuThampuran

