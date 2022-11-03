Not Available

Harikrishnans movie revolves around Harikrishnan (Mammootty and Mohanlal) who are one of the most famous lawyer duo in India. To avoid confusion one is called as Hari (Mammooty) and the other as Krishnan (Mohanlal). They are known to take lakhs for single sittings. They head the oragnisation called Harikrishnan Associates, which consists of around 300 lawyers, all being their juniors.