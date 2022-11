Not Available

Haripada Bandwala is an upcoming Bengali movie. The movie is directed by Pathikrit Basu and will feature Ankush Hazra, Nusrat Jahan and Kharaj Mukherjee as lead characters. Other popular actors who have been roped in for Haripada Bandwala are Laboni Sarkar, Swastika, Biswajit Chakraborty, Supriyo Dutta and Rajatava Dutta.