Harith Iskandar: To Know Malaysia is to LAUGH MALAYSIA!

It’s been a tough 2014 for Malaysia and it’s time we unite and laugh together under one UMBRELLA with some true Malaysian-styled comedy and humour With the aim to spread the spirit of ‘moderation’ and ‘togetherness’ , Godfather of stand-up comedy in Malaysia, Harith Iskander, will be putting up his best performance on 29th October at Stadium Putra Bukit Jalil. “Harith Iskander…To know Malaysia is to LAUGH MALAYSIA!”, promises to be the biggest night of stand-up comedy in Malaysia with appearances by one of the best talents from the new generation of stand-up comedians, Dr Jason Leong and a special guest appearance by Papa CJ, India’s most influential comic! Introducing new materials to the stage as well as some classic “best of” routines coupled with interactive visuals and live music, this promises to be Harith’s best ever performance.