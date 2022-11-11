Not Available

Ajay Nath comes from a wealthy family, and is prone to playing practical jokes and pranks in order to get his way with this mother and father. In one case he asked one of their family doctors', Dr. Panjabi, to lie to his dad that he has cancer, so that he can accompany his college friends to a outing to Kashmir. He falls in love with fellow collegian Geeta Chopra, who is in love with Shyam. But Ajay's dad, fooled by his illness convinces her to be kind to him, and she becomes friendly with Ajay, both eventually fall in love with each other and want to get married. Then their family gets the news that Ajay really has cancer and has only a few more months to live. Under the changed circumstances, both the Nath and Chopra families are against the marriage of Ajay and Geeta. Will Ajay and Geeta get married? Does Ajay really have cancer or is this another prank?