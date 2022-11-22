Hark to the Cock

Not Available

The action is set in a deserted contemporary village in which a handful of old men while away their time lost in memories of their carefree youth. Every evening in the village pub old Toshe spins a yarn about his feats of arms and love affairs, while his old friends prefer to believe him. It seems that he himself begun to believe his stories. However, the idyllic existence comes to an abrupt end. On her deathbed Toshe's wife Granny Petrushka confesses that she has been unfaithful to him. He is shocked into seeing his whole life in a different light. As luck would have it, the ailing Petrushka gets better, while Toshe, previously always healthy, self-confident and levelheaded, is taken ill. He is reviewing his life, passing stern judgment on his own actions. Confined to his room, in his thoughts he is taking his farewell of the people among his life has passed.