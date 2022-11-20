Not Available

Harley is a 'troubled teen' from L.A. who is arrested. A progressive social worker has Harley sent to Texas to live with the Nortons, an open-minded, heartful Christian family, and spend two months on their ranch. Surrounded by a town full of doddering hicks, Harley takes on ranch chores, learns to ride horses, and finds love in a local girl while the Nortons try to bring him into the fold. Eventually Harley chooses to release his pain in exchange for a return to faith, culminating in his calling for God's help to save the life of the burglar who framed him.