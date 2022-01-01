1991

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

  • Action
  • Thriller

Release Date

August 22nd, 1991

Studio

Krisjair

It's the lawless future, and renegade biker Harley Davidson (Mickey Rourke) and his surly cowboy buddy, Marlboro (Don Johnson), learn that a corrupt bank is about to foreclose on their friend's bar to further an expanding empire. Harley and Marlboro decide to help by robbing the crooked bank. But when they accidentally filch a drug shipment, they find themselves on the run from criminal financiers and the mob in this rugged action adventure.

Cast

Mickey RourkeHarley Davidson
Don JohnsonRobert Lee Anderson / The Marlboro Man
Chelsea FieldVirginia Slim
Daniel BaldwinAlexander
Giancarlo EspositoJimmy Jiles
Vanessa WilliamsLulu Daniels

