Hop on a Harley for this tour of the nation's highways and byways with other motorcycle enthusiasts by your side. This documentary examines the cult of Harley-Davidson and its followers, who traverse America free and unencumbered on their beloved "hogs." Viewers will make a side trip to South Dakota for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally; celebrate Harley's 100th anniversary in Wisconsin; join the 9/11 Patriot Ride and the Love Ride; and more.