Every person has his or her own little world. Among the 34 bustling students of classroom 2-1, there are many such worlds. Honjou Akio's world—my world—is filled with passionate talk about last night's anime with Yoshida, Watanabe, and other friends. It's an fun, comfortable place... But, I always wonder. Wonder about the world of Makina Juri, smiling and surrounded by gorgeous friends on the other side of the classroom. One day, I enter her world. But it's not as simple as it sounds.