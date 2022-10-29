Not Available

Harmonie

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ultra Super Pictures

Every person has his or her own little world. Among the 34 bustling students of classroom 2-1, there are many such worlds. Honjou Akio's world—my world—is filled with passionate talk about last night's anime with Yoshida, Watanabe, and other friends. It's an fun, comfortable place... But, I always wonder. Wonder about the world of Makina Juri, smiling and surrounded by gorgeous friends on the other side of the classroom. One day, I enter her world. But it's not as simple as it sounds.

Cast

Yoshitsugu MatsuokaAkio Honjō
Kenta MatsumotoYoshida
Makoto FurukawaGotō
Manami NumakuraMayumi
Reina UedaJuri Makina
Ryō IwasakiWatanabe

