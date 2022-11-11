Harmonium: Viens voir le paysage

Not Available

"Viens voir le paysage" is based on the recording of a show during the tour of the Heptade in 1977. This unique film, of a rare intensity, is a living painting augmented with image treatments superimposed on the images of the time. This creation remains the only video recording of the group Harmonium on stage playing the integral of L'Heptade recently discovered and accompanied by a new audio mix in 5.1. You will also find on the DVD the unpublished song "C'est dans le noir". This piece, which had never been recorded in the studio, served as a presentation to the show of The Heptade on stage.